* The two countries agree to share tax data
* OECD had urged Uruguay to strike a deal
* Argentines frequently stash cash in Uruguayan banks
By Felipe Llambias
MONTEVIDEO, April 24 Uruguay and Argentina
agreed to exchange tax data in a deal that gives Argentine
inspectors the power to dig up information on savers with bank
accounts in the neighboring country, officials said on Tuesday.
The agreement followed months of negotiations. The
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development had urged
Uruguay to strike such accords with its biggest trading
partners, among them Argentina and Brazil.
Both countries' legislatures are expected to ratify the deal
by mid-year. It will only apply to financial transactions that
take place after the accord goes into effect, despite
Argentina's initial request that it also be used retroactively.
"This is a fundamental tool for international cooperation on
tax matters," Uruguay's economy minister, Fernando Lorenzo, told
a news conference, adding that the agreement also aims to avoid
taxing people or companies twice, a point crucial to Uruguay.
Uruguay was historically a magnet for Argentine savings
thanks to its banking secrecy rules, which were overhauled in
December 2010, largely to comply with OECD standards.
Argentine investors also have a strong presence in Uruguay's
agricultural and real estate markets.
By the end of last year, Argentine savers had nearly $2.3
billion deposited in Uruguayan banks, according to data from
Uruguay's central bank.
In December, the OECD moved Uruguay off a global watch list
created to pressure countries into cracking down on tax cheats
after the country signed a string of new tax cooperation
accords.
Argentina's AFIP tax agency had been seeking the agreement
with Uruguay for years to combat evasion. The AFIP will be able
to obtain information on Argentines with holdings in Uruguay but
only via requests stemming from individual evasion probes.
In a bid to stem capital flight, Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez tightened the screws on savers and companies
in October, requiring that the AFIP preapprove all foreign
currency purchases.
This has fueled more foreign-exchange transactions on
Argentina's black market.
(Writing by Hilary Burke)