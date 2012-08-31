UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA Aug 31 Argentina has lodged a dispute against U.S. restrictions on imports of Argentina beef and other meat products, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Friday.
A week ago, the United States and Japan filed complaints against Argentina with the WTO, alleging that its import licensing rules are protectionist because they discriminate against foreign goods.
"Argentina has notified the WTO Secretariat of a request for consultations with the United States on measures applied to the imports of Argentinian meat and other products of animal origin. Argentina claims that the restrictions, applied on sanitary grounds, don't have scientific justification," the WTO said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources