BUENOS AIRES Jan 23 Shares of Argentina's top lemon exporter San Miguel tumbled 8.4 percent early on Monday after Washington issued a 60-day stay on its December decision allowing the importation of lemons from northwest Argentina into the United States.

The company and the Argentine government had no immediate comment on the United States Department of Agriculture's announcement of the stay, which it said in a Jan. 22 statement was decided "in accordance with guidance from the White House issued January 20."

On that date Donald Trump, who has promised to revamp trade agreements, was inaugurated as U.S. president.

Last month the USDA said it would lift a ban on imports of lemons from Argentina, allowing growers in the world's top producer to access the largest consuming market for the first time in 15 years.

