BUENOS AIRES, July 7 An Argentine court ruled on
Thursday that gas price rises across the country were invalid,
reversing the government's attempt to reduce its fiscal deficit
through hiking utility tariffs.
The federal court in La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires
province, also suspended price rises for electricity in the
province of Buenos Aires for three months, according to the
ruling.
Shortly after President Mauricio Macri took office in
December, his administration reduced energy subsidies and raised
utility prices.
But after consumers complained they could not pay for
increases of up to 1,000 percent, according to local media, the
government decided to cap price rises.
The court argued that the government did not comply with all
of the legal steps required to raise tariffs, according to the
ruling.
The Energy Ministry said in a statement the tariffs are
legal and it would take all necessary measures to defend them.
The debate over tariffs will probably end up in the Supreme
Court, but for now, Thursday's court decision will affect the
government's attempts to reduce the fiscal deficit.
Since he took office in December, Macri has implemented
free-market reforms in an attempt to boost the economy.
But with a sharp increase in consumer prices this year, poor
Argentines are especially struggling.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein; Editing by Diane Craft)