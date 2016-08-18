BUENOS AIRES Aug 18 Argentina's Supreme Court
ruled on Thursday that the government must hold public hearings
before cutting energy subsidies and hiking residential utility
rates, a decision sure to be welcomed by homeowners while
threatening the country's austerity drive.
Elected in November on promises of lifting the heavy market
controls favored by the previous government, President Mauricio
Macri slashed natural gas subsidies in February. As a
consequence, heating bills during a particularly cold Southern
Hemisphere winter skyrocketed, prompting public protests.
The spike in utility rates hit families already slammed by
40-percent inflation and a shrinking economy that has limited
wage increases.
"The increase in utility prices cannot be validly
implemented without public hearings on the issue," the court
said in a unanimous decision.
