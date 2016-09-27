BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 An Argentine court on
Tuesday suspended planned natural gas rate hikes to small and
medium-sized businesses until the end of the year, dealing
another blow to the government's plans to cut public service
subsidies to shrink the country's large fiscal deficit.
Last month, the Supreme Court halted planned increases in
residential gas prices, forcing the government to postpone the
rate hike and hold public hearings to discuss the energy subsidy
cuts, which have since begun.
On Tuesday, a judge in the country's Cordoba province said
the state gas regulator must bring rates for small and medium
businesses back to March 31 levels and hold them there until
Dec. 27. A spokesman for Argentina's energy ministry told
Reuters the government will appeal the ruling.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by
Dan Grebler)