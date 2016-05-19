China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BUENOS AIRES May 19 Argentina's wholesale prices increased 1.5 percent in April from the prior month, the country's recently revamped statistics agency said on Thursday.
Data showed that the pace of wholesale price increases is gradually easing, after a 2.4 percent rise in March, a 5.0 percent jump in February and a 9.0 percent surge in January.
Pro-business President Mauricio Macri, who took the reins of Latin America's No. 3 economy in December, has ordered a revamp of the Indec statistics agency after years of issuing economic indicators that were widely seen as inaccurate by market watchers.
Indec is expected to start publishing Argentina's consumer price index in June. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.