BRIEF-Scholastic Q3 loss per share $0.45 from continuing operations
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.60 to $1.70 from continuing operations excluding items
BUENOS AIRES, April 23 Argentina's state energy company YPF has expanded its planned bond sale to $1.5 billion from $500 million, the company said on Thursday in a letter to local market regulators.
Results of the debt sale are expected to be announced later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski)
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.60 to $1.70 from continuing operations excluding items
* Accenture reports strong second-quarter fiscal 2017 results