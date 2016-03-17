BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
BUENOS AIRES, March 17 Argentina's state-controlled oil company YPF will on Friday seek to raise up to $1 billion worth of five-year bonds in international debt markets, the company said in a notice to the market regulator on Thursday.
The bonds will mature on March 23, 2021.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Richard Lough)
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.