BUENOS AIRES Feb 4 Argentina's YPF sold $500 million of bonds in a top-up sale of its 2018 and 2024 bonds on Wednesday, the state-run energy firm said.

The company had offered up to $750 million worth of notes in its first international bond sale since the South American country tipped into default.

The 2018 and 2024 bonds fetched yields of 8.5 percent and 8.95 percent respectively. (Reporting By Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Richard Lough and Alan Crosby)