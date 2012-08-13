* Recently nationalized company pushes to increase output
* Government seized control of YPF from Spain's Repsol in
May
* YPF says 2nd-quarter net profit up 8 pct vs same 2011
period
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 13 Argentina's YPF will issue
bonds for 3.5 billion pesos ($760 million) as part of its push
to reduce fuel imports by investing in domestic output, the
state-controlled energy company said in a letter to regulators
on Monday.
In May the government seized a 51 percent stake in YPF
from Repsol after accusing the Madrid-based
parent company of underinvesting in Argentine production.
"The board of directors of YPF, at their August 10 meeting,
approved the issuance of negotiable obligations up to 3.5
billion pesos," a letter from the company to local stock market
regulators said.
The debt issuance will come under a $1 billion 2008 shelf
registration.
More finance-related news is probably on the way. The
company says it needs to invest $7 billion per year in
production capacity in order to regain energy self-sufficiency
after years of rising fuel imports.
YPF opened a diesel fuel refinery near the city of La Plata
last week, part of its plan for increasing fuel output by 26
percent by 2017.
On Friday, the company reported an 8 percent year-on-year
increase in second-quarter net profit to 833 million pesos ($181
million).
($1 = 4.60 Argentine pesos)
(Reporting by Karina Grazina; Writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)