* Chubut threatens to strip firm of two concessions
* YPF faces gov't pressure to boost oil and gas output
By Magdalena Morales
BUENOS AIRES, March 2 Argentina's Chubut
province has given energy firm YPF a week to present an
investment plan to boost oil and natural gas output, threatening
to cancel concessions on two fields if it fails to comply, the
governor said on Friday.
YPF, the country's biggest energy company which is
controlled by Spain's Repsol, is under pressure from
provincial and federal authorities to increase production.
Argentina's energy-producing provinces including Chubut have
demanded a commitment by energy firms to raise oil and natural
gas output by at least 15 percent in the next two years.
"Ordering this by decree is the step before ending the
concessions if the company does not present a work plan that is
convincing enough in the next seven days," Chubut Governor
Martin Buzzi said on the provincial government's website.
The decree, signed late on Thursday, demands YPF lay out its
investment plan for the fields of El Trebol-Escalante and
Campamento Central-Bella Vista Este-Canadon Perdido.
The areas produced 776,775 cubic meters of crude last year,
according to the Energy Secretariat, or roughly 7 percent of
YPF's total national output.
YPF has been bearing the brunt of pressure over flagging
energy production in recent weeks. Its shares plunged more than
20 percent in February on speculation that some sectors of the
national government would like to renationalize the company.
President Cristina Fernandez, however, announced no new
measures affecting the company during her state of the union
address on Thursday, and YPF stock rallied.
The southern province of Chubut produces nearly 30 percent
of Argentina's oil.
Officials at YPF declined to comment on the province's
ultimatum.
Companies must submit their investment plans in the coming
weeks to the provinces, who have control over the natural
resources in their respective districts and stand to gain from
increased output through extra royalties.
Argentina's economy has boomed in most of the last nine
years, fueling demand for energy in a context of lagging private
investment. The country has had to spend billions of dollars to
import fuel, which has cut into its crucial trade surplus.
A hefty trade surplus has helped increase foreign currency
reserves, which the government plans to use to pay debt in 2012
for a third straight year.
(Writing by Luis Andres Henao; editing by Jim Marshall)