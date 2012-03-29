BUENOS AIRES, March 29 Argentine energy firm YPF has taken legal action to block Chubut province's rescission of two of its concessions, citing insufficient investment and output, a company source said on Thursday.

Other provinces have also scrapped concessions held by YPF, Argentina's largest energy company. YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol, is under heavy government pressure to increase oil and natural gas production. (Reporting by Karina Grazina; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Dale Hudson)