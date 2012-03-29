UPDATE 9-Oil rises in thin trade, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
BUENOS AIRES, March 29 Argentine energy firm YPF has taken legal action to block Chubut province's rescission of two of its concessions, citing insufficient investment and output, a company source said on Thursday.
Other provinces have also scrapped concessions held by YPF, Argentina's largest energy company. YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol, is under heavy government pressure to increase oil and natural gas production. (Reporting by Karina Grazina; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
BOGOTA, Feb 20 Pumping operations along Colombia's second-most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, were halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a police and a military official said on Monday.
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)