BUENOS AIRES Aug 2 State-controlled Argentine energy company YPF is considering issuing bonds on the local market that would offer interest payments in fuel instead of cash, the head of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange said on Thursday.

Argentina's government seized a 51 percent stake in YPF from Spain's Repsol in May, arguing it had not invested enough to sustain oil and natural gas production amid booming demand. Repsol rejects the accusation.

Under its new management, YPF aims to invest $7 billion a year from 2013 through 2017 to reverse Argentina's energy deficit, and it will need financing to do so.

"The YPF bond is a proposal by the stock exchange," Adelmo Gabbi, the head of the exchange, told Reuters. "It's a corporate bond that would have the interest rate (paid) in fuel instead of money."

"We're working on this with YPF," Gabbi said, adding that the three-year bond would be aimed at the general public and that another issue was being weighed for major investors.

No one at the company was immediately available to comment.

Last month, market sources said YPF was sounding out banks about a possible international bond deal to raise money for investments, according to Thomson Reuters news service IFR.

The move was met with incredulity since the company's expropriation just three months ago sent shock waves through the investor community and effectively closed the capital markets to the handful of Argentine companies that had previously been able to access funding abroad, IFR said.

