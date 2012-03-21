BUENOS AIRES, March 21 Argentina's largest energy company, YPF , will propose to pay shareholders a 2011 dividend in new shares instead of cash, government officials said on Wednesday after a board meeting.

The officials criticized the decision by the board, saying company profits should instead be channeled into an investment fund to be used to boost oil and natural gas production in the energy-hungry country. (Reporting By Hilary Burke and Karina Grazina; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)