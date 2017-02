BUENOS AIRES Feb 8 Argentine energy company YPF, the local affiliate of Spain's Repsol , said on Wednesday it had hiked its total estimate for resources at its Vaca Muerta field to 22.807 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

It would require an estimated annual investment of $25 billion to develop all the potential resources in the area, YPF said in a filing to Buenos Aires Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Helen Popper in Buenos Aires and Jose Elias Rodriguez in Madrid; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)