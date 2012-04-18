BUENOS AIRES, April 18 Argentina has included a Repsol-controlled company called YPF Gas in a government-sponsored bill to nationalize YPF, the country's biggest energy firm, a ruling party senator told Reuters on Wednesday.

"There's a division called YPF Gas and that's what will be expropriated," Sen. Marcelo Fuentes said, confirming a report by the state news agency Telam. "It's expanding the object of the expropriation." (Reporting By Juliana Castilla; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bernard Orr)