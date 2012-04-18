BUENOS AIRES, April 18 Argentina plans to include the expropriation of a local natural gas company owned by Repsol in a bill to seize control of YPF, the country's biggest energy company, a ruling party senator said on Wednesday.

"I can't give you the details because I still don't have that information," Anibal Fernandez told reporters at the Senate, adding that committee members would soon sign a draft version of the expropriation bill. The signing would clear the way for it to be voted on by the full Senate next Wednesday.

(Reporting By Guido Nejamkis and Helen Popper)