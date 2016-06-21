BUENOS AIRES, June 21 Argentina's state oil company YPF said on Tuesday it was partnering with General Electric to build a $170 million generating plant in the northern province of Tucuman.

The new plant, which is slated to start operating in 2018, will generate 260 megawatts and provide power to more than 280,000 households, YPF said in a statement. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr)