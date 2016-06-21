BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
BUENOS AIRES, June 21 Argentina's state oil company YPF said on Tuesday it was partnering with General Electric to build a $170 million generating plant in the northern province of Tucuman.
The new plant, which is slated to start operating in 2018, will generate 260 megawatts and provide power to more than 280,000 households, YPF said in a statement. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Xylem Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.