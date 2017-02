BUENOS AIRES Feb 23 Argentine government officials said leading energy firm YPF refused to allow the state's representative on the company's board of directors to participate in Thursday's board meeting, as a dispute between the two sides escalates.

The government has been pressuring YPF to increase production and has also accused the company, along with other energy firms, of overcharging for diesel fuel. YPF is controlled by Spain's Repsol. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hilary Burke)