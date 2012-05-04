BUENOS AIRES May 4 A former executive at Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, will run Argentina's newly expropriated energy company YPF, President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday.

The executive, Miguel Gallucio, is an engineer who led the integrated project manager unit of Schlumberger. Fernandez made the announcement after signing into law a bill to take over a majority stake in YPF from Spain's Repsol. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis and Hilary Burke)