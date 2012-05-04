UPDATE 6-Oil rises as OPEC aims for deeper output cuts
* Net long Brent contracts hit record high -ICE (Updates prices in paragraphs 4-5)
BUENOS AIRES May 4 A former executive at Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, will run Argentina's newly expropriated energy company YPF, President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday.
The executive, Miguel Gallucio, is an engineer who led the integrated project manager unit of Schlumberger. Fernandez made the announcement after signing into law a bill to take over a majority stake in YPF from Spain's Repsol. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis and Hilary Burke)
* Net long Brent contracts hit record high -ICE (Updates prices in paragraphs 4-5)
* Confidence returning to oil market (Adds details, quotes from paragraph 2)
* 2017 will be good but strenuous - VW brand chief (Adds comments from works council chief, detail and background)