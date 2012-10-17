BRIEF-LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
* LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing
BUENOS AIRES Oct 17 Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF sold medium-term local currency debt equivalent to a total of $423.2 million on Wednesday, a stock market filing showed.
The company, which was nationalized earlier this year, said it sold $293.4 million worth of 48-month bonds at a fixed rate of 6.25 percent and $129.8 million worth of 24-month bonds at a rate of 5.0 percent.
The bonds will be payable in pesos but linked to the dollar's evolution on the official foreign exchange market to protect against depreciation risk.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Wall Street edged higher on Friday, with the Dow extending its streak of record-setting gains to 11 days, as increases in utilities and other safety plays outweighed declines in financials.
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.