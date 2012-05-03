* Lower house set to vote late on Thursday
* Nationalization bill already passed 63-3 by Senate
* Polls show most Argentines in favor of the move
(New throughout, updates with comment from Fernandez, adds
details)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, May 3 The nationalization of
Argentina's biggest oil company was headed toward final
congressional approval on Th ursday, reflecting broad domestic
support for a measure that has rattled private investors.
President Cristina Fernandez, a combative career politician
who has tightened state control of the economy, unveiled the
plan to seize a majority stake in YPF from Spain's
Repsol six months after her landslide re-election.
The 59-year-old leader, who controls both houses of
Congress, easily secured Senate backing for the expropriation
last week when it approved the bill 63-3. The lower house looked
set to give it similar support in a vote later on Thursday.
Fernandez has justified the renationalization of YPF, which
was privatized in the 1990s, on the grounds of slack investment
to boost oil and natural gas production that has failed to keep
up with growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
Repsol denies under-investing, but her message has struck a
chord with Argentines, many of whom are suspicious of foreign
companies and blame the free-market policies of the 1990s for
setting the country up for its 2001/02 sovereign debt default.
The Argentine economy, relieved of much of its debt burden,
has fared better than many other economies in weathering fallout
from the world crises prompted by the U.S. sub-prime mortgage
meltdown in 2008.
"The goal is a YPF aligned with the interests of the
country," Fernandez said in a speech on Thursday.
"When corporate interests are not aligned with national
interests, when companies are concerned only with profits,
that's when economies fail, which is what happened globally in
2008 and what happened to Argentina in 2001," she said.
In the fine print of the YPF takeover bill, Argentina's
whole oil sector is declared to be in the public interest.
Speculation about a possible YPF takeover mounted in recent
months after Fernandez lambasted the company for spiraling
energy imports that are squeezing Argentina's prized trade
surplus. The import bill doubled last year.
Fernandez's move on YPF drew a swift reprisal from Spain,
which curtailed Argentine biodiesel shipments. Wall Street
warned that Argentina risks scaring off investment needed to
bolster growth, which is slowing due to the sluggish world
economy.
This week, Bolivian President Evo Morales nationalized the
local unit of Spain's Red Electrica Espanola, adding to
the former colonial power's concerns about investments in the
region.
TARNISHED REPUTATION
Argentina has yet to return to global credit markets a
decade since staging the biggest default in history and foreign
direct investment is lagging much of the rest of the region.
While most of Fernandez's critics agree that YPF should be
in state hands, some say her confrontational approach could harm
the country's already tarnished reputation abroad.
"It's a good move for the country because if the government
does not control strategic resources such as oil, it loses
power," said financial analyst Leonardo Rodriguez, 32, as he
sipped a latté coffee in the well-heeled Buenos Aires
neighborhood of Puerto Madero.
"But the approach used in taking over the company, without
negotiating, was too jarring and authoritarian," Rodriguez said.
"There could be serious consequences. I mean, who wants to
invest in a country where the government expropriates private
property from one day to the next?"
Once she signs the YPF bill into law, attention will turn to
how much compensation Argentina will pay Repsol. Officials say
it will be less than the $9.3 billion the Spanish company wants.
Analysts will also look for signs of how the government
plans to manage YPF. Leading daily La Nacion on Thursday named
an oil industry executive as a possible contender for the chief
executive's job.
A gifted public speaker who never appears in public without
her trademark mascara and high heels, Fernandez has billed the
YPF renationalization as central to her election pledges to
deepen the interventionist policies began by her late husband
and predecessor as president, Nestor Kirchner.
"The real custodians of his legacy are you," she told
supporters at a rally last week in Kirchner's honor. "You will
never permit a step backward."
