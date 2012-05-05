* President Fernandez promulgates law to take control YPF
BUENOS AIRES, May 4 Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez named a former executive at global oilfield services
giant Schlumberger Ltd to run newly expropriated energy company
YPF - signaling her commitment to a professional management
team.
The executive, Miguel Galuccio, is an engineer who led the
integrated project management unit of Schlumberger.
Fernandez made the announcement on Friday after signing into law
a bill to seize control of YPF from Spain's Repsol.
"The idea is to have a YPF that is absolutely modern,
competitive, with professional people but with a political
orientation aimed at achieving energy self-sufficiency once
again to sustain growth, employment and economic activity,"
Fernandez said in a live televised speech.
YPF was renationalized as part of Fernandez's bid
to tighten state control over the economy. It had been
privatized in the 1990s after 70 years of full state control,
and her government accused Repsol of allowing production to fall
as it squeezed profits from YPF - a charge Repsol denies.
Argentina's lower house of Congress overwhelmingly passed on
Thursday the bill to expropriate Repsol's 51 percent stake in
YPF, reflecting broad popular support for the measure despite
protests from Spain and the European Union.
Many Argentines are wary of foreign companies and blame the
free-market policies of the 1990s for causing the country's
2001-2002 sovereign debt default and shock currency devaluation.
But foreign analysts warn that this could scare off the
investment needed to build domestic industry, stoke growth and
cool off Argentina's double-digit inflation.
The appointment of Galuccio could soothe some market
concerns, however. The 44-year-old Argentine worked for YPF
before Repsol took control in the late 1990s and he has more
than 20 years of experience in the field.
At Schlumberger, he initially worked in Mexico and Central
America, increasing ties between his company and Mexican state
oil company Pemex, according to a press statement.
YPF's shares in Buenos Aires surged 10 percent on Friday in
anticipation that the government would put an industry
professional at the helm of the country's biggest energy
company, traders said.
Galuccio "has management experience in different countries
and he has experience dealing with state companies like Pemex
and (Saudi Arabia's) Aramco," said Daniel Redondo, a former
Exxon Mobil executive familiar with Galuccio's trajectory.
(Reporting by Guido Nejamkis and Hilary Burke; Additional
reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Gary Hill)