* Newly nationalized oil firm needs $7 bln annual investment
* Aims to boost oil, natgas output by 6 pct per year by 2017
* Says 1,000 new wells to be drilled next year
BUENOS AIRES, June 5 Argentina energy company
YPF will need to invest $7 billion a year to boost
flagging natural gas and oil output by more than 25 percent in
five years, officials of the company that has been
renationalized said on Tuesday.
Center-left President Cristina Fernandez seized control of
YPF from Repsol in April and blamed the Spanish oil
major for years of inadequate investment that had made the
country increasingly reliant on pricey imports.
YPF, in a report sent to Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, said
its plans would require an annual investment of $7.0 billion
between 2013 and 2017 - most of which would come from the
company's own resources.
"The decline of both oil and natural gas under Repsol-YPF
accounted for 80 percent of the country's total production
loss," said Chief Executive Miguel Galuccio - a former executive
at global oilfield services giant Schlumberger Ltd.
"YPF needs to recover its leadership and vision in the
country," he said in a speech to launch the corporate plan,
vowing to make the company "professional and competitive."
Galuccio said 1,000 wells would be drilled next year - a
level not reached by the company since 1996 - as the company
aims to push up annual energy production by 6 percent.
That would represent a 26 percent increase by 2017 to reach
216 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), bolstering current
flows by rejuvenating mature oil fields and starting to tap
hefty shale resources.
YPF, which registered a net profit in 2011 was 5.3 billion
pesos ($1.1 billion), did not give more details about how it
would be able to meet the estimate of required investment to
reverse Argentina's energy shortfall.
Soon before Fernandez announced the YPF takeover, Repsol
said it would cost $25 billion a year to develop the world-class
shale find that has drawn interest from international oil firms
despite jitters about the investment climate.
Argentina remains shut out of global credit markets a decade
after staging the biggest sovereign debt default in history.
Analysts say that means YPF's chances of stepping up production
and developing the Vaca Muerta shale resource may hinge on its
success in luring deep-pocketed partners.
Tuesday's report said the exploitation of just 15 percent of
Vaca Muerta would cover the country's energy deficit, which
forced the import of $9.3 billion in fuels last year.
Hydrocarbons output has been in decline for years in Latin
America's No. 3 economy at a time of strong demand.
Crude production fell 5.9 percent and natural gas output
slipped 3.4 percent last year as power demand rose 5.1 percent,
according to the latest figures from the Argentine Institute of
Petroleum and Gas.
YPF's proven reserves of crude and natural gas - which do
not include the new shale finds - fell 15 percent and 31 percent
respectively between 2007 and 2010.
(Reporting by Helen Popper and Alejandro Lifschitz)