RPT-COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
BUENOS AIRES, June 14 The family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim owns 8.4 percent of class D shares in Argentina's recently renationalized energy company YPF , the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
(Reporting By Guido Nejamkis; Editing by Gary Hill)
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.