By Alejandro Lifschitz
BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Argentina's
state-controlled energy company YPF said on
Monday its net profit surged in the fourth quarter, beating
expectations as higher sales and one-off gains compensated for
rising costs.
YPF, which was renationalized in May 2012, reported a
fourth-quarter net of 1.019 billion pesos ($207 million). That
was an increase of 90.5 percent from the same period a year
earlier.
The company said higher domestic crude prices and a one-off
gain related to the back payment of state oil exploration
incentives had helped boost earnings. Revenue rose 26.5 percent
in the final three months of the year.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast YPF's quarterly
net profit to rise due to increased fuel prices. The survey
yielded a median of 800 million pesos, with estimates ranging
from 644 million to 900 million pesos.
YPF said its net profit for the year fell 12.2 percent to
3.902 billion pesos ($793 million). It cited losses by companies
in which it holds a stake and the impact of new accounting
regulations.