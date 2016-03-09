(Recasts, adds Energy Ministry comment on successor, share
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, March 9 The head of Argentina's
state-controlled oil firm, YPF, is resigning amid a purge by the
country's new president, Mauricio Macri, of top officials
associated with the former leftist government.
YPF said Chief Executive Officer Miguel Galuccio, who will
also step down as chairman, would remain in his post until the
next shareholders' meeting at the end of April.
State-run news agency Telam said on Wednesday that Galuccio
was asked by the government to step down "due to a
restructuring" at the company.
Shares in YPF closed down 3.27 percent on
Wednesday at 275.20 pesos ($17.91), dragging the benchmark
Merval index lower.
Galuccio was appointed in 2012 by then-President Cristina
Fernandez after she seized control of the company from Spanish
oil giant Repsol.
But the executive, who signed exploration deals with Chevron
Corp, Malaysia state oil firm Petronas and a
framework agreement with Russian state-owned gas producer
Gazprom to exploit the Vaca Muerta shale formation,
was well respected on Wall Street.
"We can only think the new management will be equally or
more pro-shareholder than before," said Maria Negrete-Gruson, a
portfolio manager at Artisan Partners.
She added that with the guarantees of Macri, who took office
in December, to adopt a more hands-off approach, YPF would "have
more potential for international partnerships" to develop Vaca
Muerta.
The Energy Ministry said in a statement it would split
Galuccio's two roles and search for a new chief executive at
home and abroad, but gave no names of potential candidates.
"Time has come to allow others to continue the path that the
company is on," Galuccio said in a statement.
YPF last week reported a fourth-quarter loss and said it
would reduce capital expenditures by 20 to 25 percent in 2016 as
the global rout on oil prices hit.
Macri is hoping to attract foreign investment, especially in
the energy sector. Argentina sits atop one of the world's
biggest shale oil and gas formations, but foreign companies were
scared off by Fernandez's policies.
U.S. President Barack Obama will make a state visit to
Buenos Aires later this month to discuss topics including
energy. Fernandez had a frosty relationship with Washington, but
bilateral relations have thawed since Macri's election.
Argentina pulled in less than one-quarter of the foreign
direct investment that went to Chile in 2014 and less than half
the amounts that went to Uruguay and Colombia, according to the
United Nations.
($1 = 15.2650 pesos)
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Peter Cooney)