(New throughout, adds YPF statement, background)
BUENOS AIRES, June 6 Argentina's state oil
company YPF said on Monday it has named Ricardo Darre
chief executive officer, as the company makes leadership changes
under the new pro-business government.
Darre, an engineer, previously worked for French oil company
Total in the United States. He will take up his post
on July 1.
"With the hiring of Ricardo Darre we reaffirm our commitment
to the absolutely professional management of YPF that will
strengthen the development of our production and our strategic
positioning in the market," the country's largest company said
in a statement.
YPF controls the Vaca Muerta formation, which may contain
the world's largest shale reserves.
"The company has good geological areas and a solid
industrial base that is highly competitive in all production
stages, from the well to our clients," Darre said in the
statement. "This is essential to maximize our investment and the
key role the company plays in the search to self-supply the
country's energy."
Businessman Miguel Gutierrez was named as president of YPF
in April, during the most recent shareholder assembly.
(Reporting by Juliana Castilla and Jorge Otaola; Writing by
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and David Gregorio)