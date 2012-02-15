* Tax agency sanctions top oil company over $8 mln debt
* Ban on company exports, imports already in place
* YPF under pressure from gov't to step up investments
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 Argentine oil company
YPF has been banned from making foreign trade deals over unpaid
taxes, a tax agency source said Wednesday, in a step that could
further strain ties between the company and the government.
YPF , controlled by Spain's Repsol, used
to have a relatively harmonious relationship with President
Cristina Fernandez, but it is bearing the brunt of government
pressure on energy companies to boost investment in output.
Government officials have accused YPF and other energy
companies of overcharging for diesel, and speculation that some
sectors of Fernandez's center-left administration would like to
renationalize YPF has battered its share price.
YPF shares fell more than 4 percent at 153 pesos in midday
trading in Buenos Aires on Wednesday following news of the tax
agency's sanction. Repsol shares were down 1.6 percent in Madrid
at 20.6 euros.
A source at the AFIP tax agency, which is headed by a close
Fernandez ally, confirmed a state news agency report saying YPF
would not be able to resume exports or imports until an $8
million export tax debt is paid.
A YPF spokesman declined to comment.
YPF, which has a market value of about $15 billion, is the
biggest energy company in Latin America's No. 3 economy and
accounts for about 40 percent of the country's production of
natural gas and crude.
An industry source, who requested anonymity, said YPF's
exports were not significant at the moment, suggesting the tax
agency sanction would have little impact.
"It isn't exporting oil," the source said, calling the
foreign trade ban "a measure with political motives."
Energy consultant Daniel Montamat, a former head of YPF,
said the move "could be a routine matter that the current
climate ... makes appear suspicious."
YPF does import diesel and liquefied natural gas in
partnership with state energy company Enarsa.
Fernandez, whose combative style and interventionist
policies infuriate critics, has called in recent weeks on energy
companies to invest more to bring new oil and natural gas
resources on stream.
Surging fuel imports are eroding her cherished trade
surplus. That is especially sensitive for her administration
because she plans to tap billions of dollars from central bank
foreign reserves to pay debt for the third consecutive year.
Opposition politicians and many industry analysts say
government intervention in the market and persistent political
uncertainty are to blame for discouraging investment in
exploration and new production.
In what was widely seen as a response to the government last
week, YPF published details of sharply higher investments last
year and increased an estimate for shale oil and natural gas
resources at its Vaca Muerta property.
The announcement helped boost YPF's share price, which was
hit by the renationalization speculation as well as a government
decision to scrap some $461 million in annual tax incentives for
major oil companies.
