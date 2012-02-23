* Gov't has been pressuring YPF and others to boost output

* State board member accompanied by three other officials

* YPF said only state representative allowed to attend (Adds comment from officials, details)

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentine officials said YPF refused to let the state's representative on the board of directors participate in a meeting on Thursday, the latest twist in an escalating row between the energy company and the government.

"Today a YPF board meeting was to take place ... where very important operational issues were to be discussed ... and YPF refused to let us enter," Roberto Baratta, a Planning Ministry official and the state's representative, told reporters.

"We don't know why YPF made this decision," he added, calling it absurd and threatening to take legal action.

YPF, the local affiliate of Spain's Repsol, has been under intense pressure from the center-left government in recent weeks to invest more to boost production. It has also been accused of overcharging for diesel, along with other energy companies.

The company said three government officials, including Energy Secretary Daniel Cameron and Deputy Economy Minister Axel Kicillof, tried to enter the meeting along with Baratta.

Only Baratta is authorized to attend board meetings under company rules, an YPF statement said, adding that he decided to leave when the other officials were told they could not enter. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)