* Gov't has been pressuring YPF and others to boost output
* State board member accompanied by three other officials
* YPF said only state representative allowed to attend
(Adds comment from officials, details)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentine officials
said YPF refused to let the state's representative on
the board of directors participate in a meeting on Thursday, the
latest twist in an escalating row between the energy company and
the government.
"Today a YPF board meeting was to take place ... where very
important operational issues were to be discussed ... and YPF
refused to let us enter," Roberto Baratta, a Planning Ministry
official and the state's representative, told reporters.
"We don't know why YPF made this decision," he added,
calling it absurd and threatening to take legal action.
YPF, the local affiliate of Spain's Repsol, has
been under intense pressure from the center-left government in
recent weeks to invest more to boost production. It has also
been accused of overcharging for diesel, along with other energy
companies.
The company said three government officials, including
Energy Secretary Daniel Cameron and Deputy Economy Minister Axel
Kicillof, tried to enter the meeting along with Baratta.
Only Baratta is authorized to attend board meetings under
company rules, an YPF statement said, adding that he decided to
leave when the other officials were told they could not enter.
