BUENOS AIRES, March 1 Shares in Argentine energy company YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol , were up more than 13 percent in afternoon trade in Buenos Aires after President Cristina Fernandez announced no new measures affecting the company.

Fernandez was widely expected to announce steps against the company, which has faced intense government pressure in recent weeks to boost its production of oil and natural gas. YPF shares were trading at 143 pesos per share. (Reporting By Jorge Otaola; Writing by Helen Popper)