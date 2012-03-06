* YPF under pressure to raise oil and gas production
* Mendoza move follows that of Chubut, Santa Cruz provinces
BUENOS AIRES, March 6 Argentina's Mendoza
province will give YPF one month to make promised investments in
two energy fields under the threat of potentially losing their
concessions, the regional government said on Tuesday.
The announcement comes just days after two other
energy-producing provinces, Chubut and Santa Cruz, demanded that
YPF explain what they see as lagging investment.
Latin America's third-largest economy has boomed over the
last nine years, fueling energy demand at a time of sluggish
private investment. The government has had to import costly
fuels, cutting into its cherished trade surplus.
Controlled by Spain's Repsol, YPF is under growing
pressure from provincial and federal authorities in Argentina to
raise its production. Politicians from the country's
energy-producing provinces have demanded a minimum 15 percent
output hike in the next two years.
Mendoza said in two blocks operated by YPF the company "has
not complied with the promised investment plan."
"The firm must show an interest in rectifying this situation
at the risk of losing the concession," the provincial government
said in a statement on its website.
Mendoza produces about 15 percent of Argentina's crude oil,
compared with Chubut's 37 percent and Santa Cruz's roughly 20
percent.
YPF declined to comment on Mendoza's announcement but did
issue a statement regarding Chubut, saying it had fulfilled its
investment and production commitments in that province.
The company also said no other companies were being probed,
"showing that there is an appearance of unfair and unequal
treatment and a systematic persecution of the company that has
generated more jobs and development in the province (than any
other)," YPF's communications director said in a statement.
Argentina's reserves of crude oil and natural gas fell 15
and 31 percent, respectively, between 2007 and 2010. Analysts
say this is mainly due to state price controls in the market
that discourage exploration.
(Reporting by Karina Grazina; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing
by Marguerita Choy)