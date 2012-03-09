* Argentina wants YPF to invest more so output rebounds
BUENOS AIRES, March 9 Argentine oil
company YPF must reinvest its profits in production
and should stop paying dividends during a "long period" until it
reverses its slide in output, an Argentine government official
said on Friday.
YPF, which is controlled by Spain's Repsol, is
under pressure from Argentine authorities to raise production as
the fast-growing economy spurs energy demand and the cost of
fuel imports surges, hurting state finances.
The center-left government has already launched an antitrust
probe against YPF to investigate accusations the firm pushes
fuel prices up by limiting supplies. It also accused YPF, among
others, of overcharging for diesel.
In addition, several provincial governments have threatened
to take away YPF's concessions if the company does not act
quickly to boost flagging spending.
"Until the company's production or performance improves in
terms of oil, gas and fuel, (profits) absolutely must go toward
investment," the government's representative on YPF's board of
directors, Roberto Baratta, told Reuters in an interview.
"I think we are looking at a long period in which the
profits will be reinvested in the country," he added.
YPF posted a 2011 net profit of 5.30 billion pesos ($1.23
billion). The company normally distributes between 80 percent
and 90 percent of its net profits as dividends, which is among
the highest rates in the industry.
"There are studies," Baratta said, "that show companies in
the energy sector generally distribute 20 to 30 percent of their
profits as dividends, while the rest goes toward reinvestment."
Production at YPF, Argentina's largest energy company, fell
8.5 percent last year to 495,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day. The company says that was due in part to prolonged labor
disputes that halted oil production in Patagonia.
At a board meeting on Thursday, Baratta proposed that
shareholders consider withholding dividend payments for 2010 and
2011 and invest the funds instead in exploration and production.
Although the government does not have enough votes on YPF's
board to stop the dividend payment, Baratta said the state's
position should carry great weight and "outlines a path forward
that the company will have to follow."
YPF dividend payments are largely split between Repsol,
which has about a 57 percent stake in the company, and Grupo
Petersen, owned by Argentina's Eskenazi family and which holds a
25 percent stake. The local group entered YPF in 2008 with
government approval.
The Eskenazis are likely to be hit the hardest by the
government's drive to limit dividend payments because of the
debt that the group took on to buy into YPF, analysts say.
Politicians from the country's energy-producing provinces
have demanded that companies raise output by a minimum of 15
percent in the next two years.
However, on Friday, Neuquen province - which produces about
half of Argentina's natural gas - gave YPF seven days to present
a new investment plan. It was the fourth province to take such
action.
Company officials declined to comment.
