* Argentina turns up heat on YPF to boost production
* Provinces could scrap concessions due to "disinvestment"
* Chubut has public event planned for 2100 GMT Wednesday
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Energy firm YPF
presented documentation on Tuesday defending its investments in
Argentina's largest oil-producing provinces, an industry source
said, as local authorities weigh whether to take away some of
its concessions.
Chubut province, run by an ally of President Cristina
Fernandez, demanded that YPF submit by midnight on
Tuesday (0300 GMT Wednesday) an investment plan to boost what it
calls flagging oil and natural gas output.
Another Patagonian province, Santa Cruz, gave the company a
similar deadline to justify its lack of investment in more than
20 energy fields.
An industry source with knowledge of the matter said YPF,
Argentina's biggest energy firm, presented a formal defense of
its actions in Chubut and sought clarification and an extension
from Santa Cruz.
A spokesman for Chubut's provincial government said:
"Everything is on track for a rescission (of the concessions).
That's why we have a public event scheduled for 6 p.m.
(Wednesday)."
Controlled by Spain's Repsol, YPF is under mounting
pressure to raise output as Argentina's fast-growing economy
spurs energy demand and costly fuel imports eat into the
government's cherished trade surplus.
Chubut demanded that YPF spell out its investment plan for
the fields of El Trebol-Escalante and Campamento Central-Bella
Vista Este-Canadon Perdido, which account for about 7 percent of
YPF's total national output.
YPF responded by saying it had met the investment targets
set by law for these areas, spending millions of dollars on its
operations there, according to the industry source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
The company also said it was investing and producing more
than most other energy firms in the province. It said it was
"striking" that only YPF had been called to task when the
majority of fields in Chubut had seen a decline in production.
Chubut produces about 30 percent of Argentina's
crude oil while Santa Cruz extracts about 20 percent.
In Santa Cruz, authorities specifically threatened to take
away concessions to the Barranca Yankowsky, Cerro Piedras-Cerro
Guadal Norte and Los Monos fields. They make up just 0.7 percent
of YPF's national production.
According to the source, YPF asked Santa Cruz to provide
details of its findings in these areas so that it could respond
properly. It also asked the authorities to set a reasonable time
frame to respond since the current one was "laughable."
YPF said it invested $350 million in Chubut last year and
$380 million in Santa Cruz, above levels in the two prior years.
Previously, the company said its production fell last year
due to protracted labor disputes in the Patagonia region, which
cut output by 9.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.
(Reporting by Karina Grazina; Additional reporting by Alejandro
Lifschitz and Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Luis Andres Henao and
Hilary Burke; Editing by Gary Hill)