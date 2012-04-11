(Adds background)
BUENOS AIRES, April 11 Argentina's biggest
energy company YPF lost its license to pump oil in the
"Los Perales-Las Mesetas" field in Santa Cruz province after the
government said it was not producing enough, state news agency
Telam reported on Wednesday.
The oil field accounted for more than 8 percent of YPF's
total crude output in January, government data show.
YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol, is being
pressured by the Argentine government to increase oil and
natural gas output to meet demand and help lower dependence on
costly imported fuels.
The Argentine stock exchange had closed before the Telam
story was published, but investors had expected the news. YPF
shares fell 4.98 percent on Wednesday to 114.5 pesos per share,
their lowest since June 2009.
About a third of YPF's market value has evaporated this year
as investors worried over possible nationalization of the
company. President Cristina Fernandez and her allies in Congress
have repeatedly chided YPF for not investing more in production.
Newspaper Pagina 12 reported earlier this month that the
debate in Buenos Aires had shifted from whether YPF should be
nationalized to how.
Earlier on Wednesday, YPF said in an emailed statement that
it had proposed a five-year $4.38 billion investment plan for
its operations in Santa Cruz.
(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Hugh Bronstein
and Hilary Burke; editing by Gunna Dickson)