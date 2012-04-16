BUENOS AIRES, April 16 Argentina's government said on Monday it will present a bill to the Senate aimed at taking control of the country's biggest oil company, YPF , which is controlled by Spain's Repsol.

The bill would allow the government to expropriate 51 percent of YPF shares. Forty-nine percent of those shares would be put in the hands of oil-producing provinces.

