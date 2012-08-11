* Argentine government seized control of YPF in May
* Company says first half net profit fell to 2.13 bln pesos
* Argentina says striving to regain energy self-sufficiency
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 10 Argentina's
state-controlled energy company YPF had an 8 percent increase in
second quarter net profit to 833 million pesos ($181 million),
it said in its first earnings statement reflecting performance
since the company was nationalized in May.
Reporting late on Friday, YPF said the company had
a net profit of 771 million pesos in the second quarter of 2011.
YPF said second quarter operating profit was 1.86 billion
pesos, up 25.5 percent from the second quarter of 2011.
Quarterly ordinary revenues rose 17.7 percent to 16.08 billion
pesos, thanks to higher liquid fuel prices, it said.
The government grabbed a 51-percent stake in YPF from Repsol
after accusing the Madrid-based parent company of under
investing in Argentine production. Spain was incensed by the
nationalization and is helping Repsol press for compensation
that may take years to settle.
"These earnings seem positive, but it is too early to say
whether YPF will turn out to be one of the well-run state oil
companies, such as Petrobras in Brazil and Ecopetrol
in Colombia, or one of the poorly run ones," said Ignacio
Labaqui, who analyzes Argentina for Medley Global Advisors in
New York.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez easily won
re-election last October, promising to increase state
involvement in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
The 59-year-old Peronist leader is part of a bloc of
regional governments - including Venezuela, Ecuador and Bolivia
- bent on regaining control of their natural resources from
foreign companies.
YPF's first-half net profit was 2.13 billion pesos ($462
million), down from a revised 2.37 billion pesos in the same
2011 period, the statement said.
The Fernandez administration, also on Friday, ordered a tax
hike on biodiesel exports, a move it said was needed to bring
down domestic fuel prices.
YPF on Thursday opened a diesel fuel refinery near the city
of La Plata that is expected to produce 1.75 billion liters per
year as part of Argentina's plan for regaining energy
self-sufficiency after years of rising fuel imports.