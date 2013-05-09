BUENOS AIRES May 9 Argentina's state-controlled energy company, YPF , reported on Thursday a net profit of 1.26 billion pesos ($246 million) in the first quarter.

The company did not provide the year-earlier figure, but it previously reported a net profit of 1.29 billion pesos for the first quarter of 2012. The Argentine government seized a majority stake in YPF from Spain's Repsol in May 2012.