By Hilary Burke and Magdalena Morales
BUENOS AIRES, April 19 Government economist Axel
Kicillof stormed the world stage this week when Argentina moved
to nationalize energy company YPF, defending the plan he helped
devise in a fiery speech worthy of Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez.
Charismatic and polarizing, the 40-year-old Kicillof
lambasted "free-market fundamentalists" as he defended the push
to seize control of YPF from Spain's Repsol.
Just four months after taking the deputy economy minister
post, Kicillof has penetrated the small circle of trusted
advisers to President Cristina Fernandez, who singles him out
for praise in her speeches.
Sporting sideburns and an open collar, Kicillof told
Congress that only "morons" would think the state was stupid
enough to play by Repsol's rules and make an offer to buy 100
percent of its shares. He blasted economic theories that
"justify the looting of our resources and our companies."
People who know Kicillof say they are not surprised to see
him become the public face of a move that has prompted howls of
protest from abroad. They say he has always been brilliant,
hard-working and even messianic.
One classmate remembered a high school camping trip where
Kicillof and a group of friends played at him being God,
surrounded by his chanting followers.
"It was child's play, but it's striking that Axel was God,"
she said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Kicillof, who declined to be interviewed for this story,
spent most of his career in academia, giving classes and writing
about the theories of economists such as John Maynard Keynes and
Karl Marx.
His first foray into business administration came in 2009,
when he took a key position at flagship carrier Aerolineas
Argentinas, which the government had expropriated from Spanish
travel group Marsans.
Last year, he rose to prominence when Fernandez's
administration fought to appoint him as state representative on
the board of directors at steelmaker Siderar, despite
company resistance.
With that, local media at odds with the government crowned
him the new radical boogeyman.
As a college student, Kicillof co-founded TNT, a group that
used irony and humor to tackle corruption and raise standards
inside state-run Buenos Aires University's economics department.
Later, during the 1999 presidential election, he helped
organize a protest against Argentina's obligatory vote because
he said the field of candidates was too narrow.
"He's a brilliant guy. He's one of the most intelligent
people I know, very honest and with strong ideals," said Leo
Piccioli, general manager of Staples Argentina and a fellow
member of TNT in the 1990s.
SALVATION
Despite his youthful appearance, Kicillof is an old-school
ideologue who shuns the tenets of 21st Century globalism and
believes Argentina must find its own way to economic development
and industrial prominence.
In his Tuesday speech, he mocked the concept of the "rule of
law," saying this was designed to protect big business. He also
compared the Spanish operators of YPF and Aerolineas Argentinas,
who received no compensation after the airline was expropriated.
"Spanish officials decide what is done at YPF ... in the
same way that (Marsans) was bent on lobotomizing Aerolineas
Argentinas," Kicillof said. "This is a transnational group that
doesn't think about the Argentine worker."
Kicillof helped put together a strategic plan for
Aerolineas, which critics say has failed because the company
keeps losing money. Others say it is impossible to evaluate his
administration of the airline's finances when so much tax
revenue has been used to revamp the company.
Admirers call him captivating while critics see him as
inflexible and verbose. His influence is growing where it
counts -- with the president.
At both Siderar and YPF, Kicillof urged company officials to
make fewer dividend payments abroad and invest more locally.
Fernandez ended up enshrining that view in government policy.
"He was the main architect of this concept," said a personal
acquaintance who met Kicillof in the last few years. "He is
absolutely convinced that (his vision) will be Argentina's
salvation and not its death knell."
Some people view Kicillof as a threat to the country's
future, saying he will scare off private investors. Emerging
markets analyst Walter Molano at U.S.-based BCP Securities
called Kicillof "a flaming red Marxist" on Thursday.
One old friend said his lack of political experience, and
his impulsive, irreverent style, could eventually cause a rift
with the president and end with him being scapegoated.
But that view might underestimate the loyalty shown by
Fernandez to another controversial government figure, price and
import czar Guillermo Moreno, famed for his vulgar talk and his
fanatical work ethic.
Like Moreno, Kicillof isn't seen giving an inch.
"He is intelligent," his old schoolmate said. "But he won't
listen to other opinions or other points of view. He won't learn
from past mistakes."
