SunPower posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
BUENOS AIRES, March 14 Argentina's biggest energy firm, YPF, said on Wednesday it will take legal action to defend its rights after Chubut province scrapped two of its concessions, citing insufficient investment and production.
Another Patagonian province, Santa Cruz, also moved to take away several of the company's concessions. YPF is controlled by Spain's Repsol. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by David Gregorio)
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 Staff at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been told that President Donald Trump is preparing a handful of executive orders related to the agency, to be signed once a new administrator is confirmed, two sources who attended the meeting told Reuters on Wednesday.