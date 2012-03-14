BUENOS AIRES, March 14 Argentina's biggest energy firm, YPF, said on Wednesday it will take legal action to defend its rights after Chubut province scrapped two of its concessions, citing insufficient investment and production.

Another Patagonian province, Santa Cruz, also moved to take away several of the company's concessions. YPF is controlled by Spain's Repsol. (Reporting by Guido Nejamkis; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by David Gregorio)