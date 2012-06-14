MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim and his family is not planning to boost a newly acquired stake in Argentina's energy company YPF for now but will weigh the options in the future, the billionaire's spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

"We think the company is solid and has good growth potential," said Arturo Elias Ayub. "In time, we will analyze our options," he answered when asked if they plan to increase their stake in the recently renationalized company. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)