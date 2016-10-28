BUENOS AIRES Oct 28 Argentina's
state-controlled energy company YPF said on Friday it
signed a deal with Norway's Statoil to study potential
offshore drilling sites off Argentina's Atlantic coast.
Argentina has vast oil and gas reserves that have gone
untapped, in part due unpredictable policies and cyclical crises
over recent decades. The country's new president vows to
normalize the economy and attract investment.
The seismic tests will be undertaken in waters of 500 to
3,500 meters.
"For YPF and Statoil, access to new information will be
fundamental to understanding the area's potential," YPF said in
a statement.
Energy companies around the world have curtailed exploration
and investment due to a more than 50 percent decline in the
price of crude since mid-2014.
