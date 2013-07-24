BUENOS AIRES, July 24 Argentina's giant Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field has 661 billion barrels of oil and 1,181 trillion cubic feet of natural gas resources, according to estimates by state-run energy firm YPF in a presentation seen by Reuters.

YPF operates in 3 million net acres in the formation, an area with 316 billion barrels of shale oil and 353 trillion shale natural gas resources, according to the presentation.