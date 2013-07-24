BRIEF-Northview Apartment REIT reports Q4 results
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales
BUENOS AIRES, July 24 Argentina's giant Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field has 661 billion barrels of oil and 1,181 trillion cubic feet of natural gas resources, according to estimates by state-run energy firm YPF in a presentation seen by Reuters.
YPF operates in 3 million net acres in the formation, an area with 316 billion barrels of shale oil and 353 trillion shale natural gas resources, according to the presentation.
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales
* Cit reaches agreement to sell stake in tc-cit aviation joint ventures
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx