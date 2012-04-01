LONDON, April 1 The Argentine government has
threatened British and American banks with legal action over
giving advice or even writing research reports about companies
involved in the Falkland Islands' nascent oil industry, the
Sunday Telegraph reported.
As many as 15 banks have been sent warning letters in
Spanish by the Argentine embassy in London, the newspaper said.
The letters are aimed at cutting financial support for the
five London-listed exploration companies looking for oil in the
region, including Rockhopper Exploration, Borders &
Southern and Falkland Oil & Gas.
Argentina has already said it would penalise companies which
work with oil drillers exploring offshore the islands in the
South Atlantic.
Verbal sparring over the sovereignty of the islands, which
Argentina calls Las Malvinas, has heated up in recent months
ahead of the 30th anniversary of Britain's expulsion of an
Argentine invasion force.
The banks targeted by the embassy include both those that
have undertaken advisory and fundraising roles for the explorers
and those that have written research notes on the subject, the
Sunday Telegraph said.
The unsigned letters said the institutions, which include
Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays Capital and
Goldman Sachs, could face criminal and civil action in
the Argentine courts.
The Argentine embassy in London did not respond to calls on
Sunday, while the newspaper said none of the banks involved
chose to comment.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)