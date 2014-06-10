BRUSSELS, June 10 Biotech group arGEN-X, which
develops new drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, said
on Tuesday it was planning an initial public offering to be
listed on the Brussels stock exchange.
The group did not disclose how much they intended to raise
from the share sale, or when it would take place.
For the planned transaction, the company had hired KBC
Securities and Kempen & Co as joint global coordinators and
joint bookrunners, Petercam as co-lead manager, and Wedbush
PacGrow Life Sciences as selling agent, it said.
arGEN-x has two candidate drugs in clinical trials and
others in pre-clinical development and has signed partnerships
with major pharmaceutical groups such as Shire, Bayer
and Boehringer Ingelheim.
The group, which has its main research facility in Ghent,
Belgium, said that if successful, these partnerships could
trigger milestone payments of 1.3 billion euros ($1.77 billion).
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Miral Fahmy)