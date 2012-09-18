BRIEF-Pfizer to cancel listing in the United Kingdom
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
Sept 18 Argo Group US Inc on Tuesday sold $125 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ARGO GROUP US INC AMT $125 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/25/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A CALLABLE 09/15/2017
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.