Sept 18 Argo Group US Inc on Tuesday sold $125 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ARGO GROUP US INC AMT $125 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/25/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A CALLABLE 09/15/2017