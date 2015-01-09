(Adds details, shares, analyst comment)
Jan 9 Argos Therapeutics Inc said its
experimental immunotherapy was unsuccessful in treating
HIV-infected patients, raising doubts about its technology
platform and sending its stock plunging as much as 31 percent on
Friday.
The mid-stage study aimed to reduce the median viral load in
HIV-infected patients compared with a placebo.
The 54 patients enrolled in the trial, who were already on
standard antiretroviral therapy (ART), were given four doses of
the drug, AGS-004, or placebo every month.
Argos interrupted the dosing for both groups after 12 weeks
to check how AGS-004 performed.
The company said it would continue to test the drug in
adults because 70 percent of patients given it showed a positive
immune response, compared to no response in the placebo group.
"... More frequent dosing of AGS-004 during ART may provide
further benefit," Argos Chief Scientific Officer Charles
Nicolette said in a statement.
Piper Jaffray analyst Charles Duncan also saw some
encouraging signs in the trial, which was fully funded by the
National Institutes of Health.
Duncan, cautioning investors not to be "fooled" by the data
in the study, maintained his "overweight" rating on the stock.
"...The trial generated positive immune responses that were
rigorously defined and notable in this immune-suppressed patient
population...," he noted.
About 50,000 people in the United States are infected with
HIV each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
Argos' other drug, AGS-003, is being tested for renal cell
carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer, and solid tumors.
The Durham, North Carolina-based company's stock has gained
20 percent since it debuted on Feb. 7.
