BRIEF-Genova Property Q4 rental income up at SEK 22.7 mln
* Q4 rental income 22.7 million Swedish crowns ($2.5 million)versus 16.1 million crowns year ago
WELLINGTON Dec 19 New Zealand's Argosy Property Ltd has raised NZ$80 million ($68 million) from the sales of new shares to fund acquisitions, the company said on Wednesday.
Its existing shareholders will be offered the chance to buy up to NZ$20 million worth of new shares next month.
The company plans to buy established buildings in central Wellington with government tenants. The company's overall portfolio would increase to 65 properties worth around NZ$1.1 billion.
Shares in Argosy closed on Monday at NZ$0.9450.
($1=NZ$1.19) (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)
* Q4 rental income 22.7 million Swedish crowns ($2.5 million)versus 16.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net interest income 14.0 million euros ($14.85 million) versus 14.8 million euros year ago
STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 ** Marvin Holding Limited, a holding company owned by EQT V Limited and co-investors, has sold 12,000,000 shares in AcadeMedia through an accelerated bookbuilding process