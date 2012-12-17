BRIEF-Banque Bemo Saudi Fransi FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON Dec 18 New Zealand property company Argosy Ltd plans to raise NZ$100 million ($84 million) in new equity to fund new acquisitions, the company said on Tuesday.
It said it would raise up to NZ$80 million through a share issue to institutional investors, with existing shareholders offered the chance to buy up to NZ$20 million worth.
The new properties are established buildings in central Wellington with government tenants. The company's overall portfolio would increase to 65 properties worth around NZ$1.1 billion.
Shares in Argosy closed on Monday at NZ$0.9450.
($1=NZ$1.18)
(Gyles Beckford)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.
* FY net profit 932.3 million pounds versus 1.07 billion pounds year ago